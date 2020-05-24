https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/experts-lied-children-england-15-4-times-likely-struck-lightning-die-covid-19/

There has never been a greater scam in the history of the world.

The American “experts” and “elites” destroyed the greatest economy in history over a virus that leaves children and those healthy Americans of working age virtually untouched.

The experts closed the schools and churches and businesses.

And now know from a new report in the UK a child under 15-years-old has a greater chance being struck by lightning that dying from coronavirus.

Dr. Andrew Bostom reported:

UK Children <15 Years Old Are 4X More Likely to be Struck by Lightning Than Die of COVID19 https://t.co/9M0scjZNfY pic.twitter.com/11d82gpcfk — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 24, 2020

