There has never been a greater scam in the history of the world.
The American “experts” and “elites” destroyed the greatest economy in history over a virus that leaves children and those healthy Americans of working age virtually untouched.
The experts closed the schools and churches and businesses.
And now know from a new report in the UK a child under 15-years-old has a greater chance being struck by lightning that dying from coronavirus.
Dr. Andrew Bostom reported:
UK Children <15 Years Old Are 4X More Likely to be Struck by Lightning Than Die of COVID19 https://t.co/9M0scjZNfY pic.twitter.com/11d82gpcfk
— Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 24, 2020