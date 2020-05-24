https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cbs-caught-using-photo-ukraine-2016-panic-porn-coronavirus-children/

In April CBS News was caught using footage from an Italian hospital to describe conditions in New York City.

Emergency Room Footage on CBS Matched Footage from Italian Hospital!

CBS wanted the pandemic to look as horrible as possible so they used Italian footage to describe New York City at the time.

This weekend they did it again!

TRENDING: “Back of the Line!” – Karma Hits After Gretchen Whitmer’s Husband Tries to Cut in Line Before Michigan Boaters After His Wife Banned Motor Boating for Weeks!

CBS News was caught using photo from 2016 in Ukraine to describe a baby suffering from Kawasaki disease linked to coronavirus.

Via Feeling Froggy.



Here is the 2016 photo describing an infant suffering from Coxsackie virus.



And here is the same image used by CBS to describe a rare condition in children linked to the coronavirus.



They had to find a good scary picture to promote their ongoing “panic porn” on coronavirus.

It should be noted that, despite the comments by Dr. Fauci, this skin condition linked to the coronavirus is seen every year in 13 of 100,000 children in a Canadian study.

Dr. Fauci is not being completely honest with the American public again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

