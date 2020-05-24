https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-biden-doesnt-know-alive/

President Trump said Sunday he’s not even sure Joe Biden “knows he’s alive.”

Biden, 77, on Friday told a black radio host, “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Weird.

The comment was so bad that even the mainstream media took note.

Trump appeared on a local DC show Sunday, where host and superb reporter Sharyl Attkisson asked what Biden’s strongest feature was as a political opponent.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump said. “So how is that experience? He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”

Attkisson sought the good, asking Trump to “pick one good thing.” Trump said, “Ah,” then didn’t give an answer.

When asked about Biden’s weakest point, Trump said there were just too many examples from which to choose.

“I can’t tell you,” Trump said. “I mean, I’m really serious. He’s got many. I can talk about weak points all day long.”

Biden, Trump said, is “not mentally sharp enough to be president.”

“Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump said. “I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s what I am against. I’m against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that’s your candidate.”

