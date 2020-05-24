https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-biden-not-mentally-sharp-enough-doesnt-know-hes-alive

It’s been a weekend of Biden-bashing from all sides. On Sunday, President Trump jumped into the fray when he said that Biden’s mental incompetence goes beyond the simple “you ain’t black” gaffes and into his own self-awareness.

During an interview with WJLA, the president was asked if he could think of any qualities that might make former Vice President Joe Biden a formidable opponent in the November election; other than experience, Trump had a difficult time conjuring up any.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump said, as reported by Fox News. “So how is that experience? He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”

When host Sharyl Attkisson pressed Trump to say “one good thing” about Joe Biden, the president did not give an answer. On Biden’s weaknesses, Trump did what he usually does: troll in the most merciless of ways.

“He’s got many. I can talk about weak points all day long,” the president said before asserting that Biden is “not mentally sharp enough to be president.”

“Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump continued. “I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s what I am against. I’m against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that’s your candidate.”

Question Joe Biden’s mental fitness has now become commonplace, not only among conservatives and Trump supporters but among leftists as well. Writing at Salon, Matthew Rosza argued that questioning Biden’s mental acuity is fair game and urged both him (and Trump) to be more forthcoming about it, politics aside:

We’re already seeing that with Trump’s self-absorption caused him to waste precious time America needed to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic, and one recent study estimates that 36,000 people died because of delays in lockdowns that Trump could have taken the initiative to implement. As Lee pointed out, there is an apt analogy to be found in how President Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke with a year-and-a-half left in his second term, rendering him unable to fulfill his duties during an influenza epidemic, the delicate peacemaking tasks after World War I and America’s mission to give women the right to vote and prohibit alcohol.

Between Joe Biden’s frequent gaffes and Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation, the Democrats have increasingly run out of selling points in favor of Joe Biden other than the fact that he’s not Trump. As Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro rightly pointed out:

How can a major party candidate win if nobody cares whether he’s even alive? Because Biden’s candidacy isn’t a referendum on Biden but on Trump: President Donald Trump is widely perceived as volatile, unstable, chaotic. Biden is perceived as somnambulant. Better a sleepwalker, many voters seem to think, than the rolling chaos of a second Trump term.

In fairness, conservatives who were somewhat squeamish about President Trump’s characteristics made the same rationalizations during the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. Ultimately, the election will come down to neither character nor intelligence and instead focus on who will better usher in America’s future.

