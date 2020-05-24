https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-drags-scarborough-death-intern-office/

President Trump dragged MSNBC host Joe Scarborough again Saturday night over the July 19, 2001 death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis who was found dead in the then Florida congressman’s district office. Her mysterious death came a few months after Scarborough’s surprise announcement in May he was resigning from Congress to spend more time with his family. Klausutis’s death was ruled an accident from an underlying medical condition.

Trump keyed off a tweet of an article about him calling for an investigation into the death of Klausutis, writing, “A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses! https://t.co/UxbS5gZecd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

A video clip of Scarborough laughing about the death of Klausutis recently resurfaced:

TRENDING: “Back of the Line!” – Karma Hits After Gretchen Whitmer’s Husband Tries to Cut in Line Before Michigan Boaters After His Wife Banned Motor Boating for Weeks!

[embedded content]

Background on the controversy about Scarborough and the death of Klausutis at this linkvia Gawker.

Last Wednesday, Scarborough’s wife and co-host on Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski demanded Twitter ban Trump over his tweets about Scarborough and the death of Klausutis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

