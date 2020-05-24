https://thehill.com/homenews/media/499366-trump-ramps-up-twitter-push-on-unfounded-scarborough-conspiracy-theory

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden slams Trump in new ad: ‘The death toll is still rising.’ ‘The president is playing golf’ Brazil surpasses Russia with second-highest coronavirus case count in the world Trump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ MORE is ramping up his Twitter push on an unfounded conspiracy theory regarding the death of an intern for former Rep. Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughBrzezinski says she arranged call with Twitter CEO to discuss banning Trump Scarborough says Trump not taking antimalaria drug, warns against use: ‘Listen to Neil Cavuto’ MSNBC guest on how a Twitter fight with Joe Scarborough helped him land on the network MORE (R-Fla.), who now anchors MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The president tweeted on Sunday that there is “a lot of interest” in the story about “Psycho Joe Scarborough.” He encouraged his followers to read an article from conservative website True Pundit that alleged evidence showed foul play was involved in the death of Lori Klausutis, 28, in 2001.

“So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die?” Trump asked. “I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator?”

The president also mentioned the incident Saturday, retweeting a story about his call for an investigation into Klausutis’s death, which was ruled accidental.

“A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!” the president said.

Klausutis died in 2001 in Scarborough’s district office, and a medical examiner ruled the death an accident, saying she collapsed and hit her head on the desk because of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Trump has raised the conspiracy theory previously. Earlier this month, he called on Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, to investigate the MSNBC host. Scarborough, a former member of the GOP and frequent Trump critic, responded to that tweet on his show, saying the president was dragging Klausutis’s family through the mud.

Scarborough’s co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiBrzezinski says she arranged call with Twitter CEO to discuss banning Trump Poll: 77 percent of voters familiar with the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden MSNBC, CNBC founder: Biden ‘not ready for a prime-time election season’ against Trump MORE, announced last week that she was going to speak to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about getting Trump banned from Twitter in an apparent response to the president’s tweets about Scarborough.

The Hill has reached out to NBC News for comment.

Scarborough, who often comments about the president’s posts on Twitter, had not posted a reply to Trump’s latest tweets as of late Sunday morning.

Trump was a frequent “Morning Joe” guest in 2015 and 2016, but he and the show’s hosts have been locked in a bitter feud ever since.

