President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden slams Trump in new ad: ‘The death toll is still rising.’ ‘The president is playing golf’ Brazil surpasses Russia with second-highest coronavirus case count in the world Trump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ MORE said in a new interview that Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ Sessions fires back at Trump over recusal: ‘I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did” Sessions defends recusal, says it was meant to protect Trump MORE wasn’t “mentally qualified” to be attorney general, and was a “disaster” while in office.

The president told Sharyl Attkisson that Sessions “should have never” held the position.

“He’s not mentally qualified to be attorney general,” Trump said during the “Full Measure” interview, which aired on Sunday morning. “He was the biggest problem. I mean, look, Jeff Sessions put people in place that were a disaster.”

Trump’s remarks escalated an ongoing feud between the president and Sessions, a former Republican senator from Alabama who as attorney general recused himself from the FBI’s investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

On Saturday, the president formally endorsed college football coach Tommy Tuberville, who is challenging Sessions’s bid to return to the Senate, citing the recusal.

Sessions responded on Twitter saying “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did.”

“It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration,” he posted. “Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

Sessions and Tuberville will compete in a July 14 runoff after a close Republican primary election in March. The Republicans seek to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who took over Sessions’s seat in a 2017 special election.

Trump fired Sessions in November 2018 and told NBC News’s “Meet the Press” last year that Sessions would be his only “do-over” as president.

