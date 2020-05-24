https://www.dailywire.com/news/val-demings-biden-vp-contender-blasts-trump-for-selling-you-aint-black-t-shirts

Though former Vice President Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment sparked heated controversy, that does not mean he has no apologists.

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) blasted President Trump for his “gall and nerve” to campaign off Biden’s comments by selling T-shirts and releasing targeted ads.

In an appearance on the “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, Biden sparked controversy when host Charlamagne Tha God told the former vice president to come back on his show to answer “more questions” pertaining to black American issues.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

As reported by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra, President Trump seized the moment by launching a whole new website, attack ads, and even merchandise blasting Biden for his arrogant comments:

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released multiple digital ads on Friday targeting Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on his record with the black community after Biden made what were widely deemed to be racist remarks earlier in the day. The Trump campaign immediately announced that they were going on the offensive over Biden’s racist remark with a $1 million digital ad blitz. The Trump campaign immediately created new merchandise for their online store highlighting Biden’s inflammatory remark, including t-shirts that state: “#YouAintBlack”.

Speaking with CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Demings said that Biden made a mistake while hitting Trump’s response to it.

“The vice president shouldn’t have said it,” Demings said, as reported by The Guardian. “But I really think the gall and the nerve of President Trump to try to use this in his campaign, he who has since day one done everything in his power, supported by his enablers, to divide this country, particularly along racial lines…”

“Look, let’s talk about race because we definitely need to, we see it in housing, we see it in voting rights, we see it in healthcare, we see it in education. Mr. President, let’s do have a serious conversation about race in America, and how about working for all people that you are supposed to represent, not just the privileged few,” Demings continued.

Though Demings did not defend Biden’s remarks, his other supporters certainly have, the worst among them being Jemele Hill of The Atlantic and Carla Hall of the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t have a problem with the statement because he was clearly referring to this from a policy and track record standpoint. If you’re black and you support anti-black policies and positions, then that makes you …? You’re still technically black but you ain’t with us,” tweeted Jemele Hill.

“Biden and the Democratic Party are a better choice than Trump and the Republican Party,” wrote Hall. “It’s as simple and sometimes depressing as that. And not voting at all is dangerous. It only ups the possibility that Trump wins. Republicans vote, they don’t stay home. Even in a quarantine.”

