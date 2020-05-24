http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GghazjXuaYE/

Both the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in Michigan last Tuesday, causing severe flooding in the state that caused many to evacuate their homes.

A video shows the Edenville dam flooding open into Wixom Lake, causing the 2,000-acre lake to vanish within hours, leaving boats stranded, surrounded by a big expanse of sand, flooded homes, and flopping carp left behind when the lake was sucked away downstream.

It also uncovered a sunken 1900s steam shovel.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration on Thursday for areas of Michigan affected by the flooding, M Live reported.

No injuries or deaths have occurred so far as a result of the flooding. Local authorities are doing door-to-door checks to assess the damage and provide assistance to residents who may have been affected.

But residents are not happy with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

“It looks like a nuclear bomb went off,” said John Niesluchowski, 35, of Chesterfield, who purchased his lake house on the lake’s north end for $147,000 in November.

Many of the lake’s nearly 1,000 property owners are worried for the future of the lake if it stays dried up for too long.

“I can’t imagine this town without this lake,” said Carrie Huckins, who lives on the lake, owns several investment properties, and sells real estate. “This lake has to be fixed and brought back. This town will never be the same if it stays dried up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

