Eduardo Bolsonaro, an attorney, politician and third son of Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted out a monster video of his father on Saturday.

According to Eduardo, on Friday the Brazilian Supreme Court issued an order to expose one of President Bolsonaro’s private meetings with his staff.

This is what President Bolsonaro says privately.

This video rant is magnificent!

What is predictable is the leftists at Yahoo and elsewhere believe this is bad news for the anti-Communist Brazilian President.

This could not be further from the truth.

President Bolsonaro goes on an expletive-laced rant against the communists, the radical mayors in Brazil who take away the rights of the people and at the end he cheers gun ownership!

The “Trump of the Tropics” continues to prove to Brazilian voters he is EVERYTHING he promised them he would be!

The global community is catching on to the lies of the global left and their deceitful voices in the media.

It is translated below.

Yesterday, the brazilian Supreme Court issued an order to expose one of President Bolsonaro’s private meetings with his staff. This is what he says privately. https://t.co/UMzzPtd6xy — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) May 23, 2020

Based Poland posted the translation.

It is riveting.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking.” Jair Bolsonaro goes off about Governors and Mayors having citizens arrested and says the obvious: A well armed people can’t be enslaved by tyrants. That just made us sure that we chose right. @BasedPoland pic.twitter.com/TNqZfksu5t — Rafael Glau (de🏍️) (@RafsGlau) May 23, 2020

