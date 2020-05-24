https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/woman-not-prison-dr-birx-says-less-confident-trump-us-wont-close-second-wave-hits/

America needs better “experts.”

The current crop of experts caused an economic catastrophe based on their crap predictions using clearly ridiculous models.

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model in March to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

Why is there NO accountability?

As reported weeks ago — in mid April Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives and commerce.

After Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci sat with the president in the Oval Office and used their junk models to persuade the president to act the US went into lockdown and since that time over 39 MILLION Americans have lost their jobs and thousands of companies have gone bankrupt.

In late March, Neil Ferguson, who was behind the Imperial College coronavirus study, backtracked and said 20,000 Brits may die from the coronavirus instead of his original estimates of 500,000.

Neil Ferguson resigned from his government post as researcher a week ago after he was caught breaking his own lockdown rules by meeting with his married mistress at his home.

Sue Denim, a software engineer for 30 years, studied the Dr. Ferguson’s model and concluded it is complete garbage and cannot be scientifically replicated.

In her concluding remarks Denim says the Imperial College model “should be retracted immediately.”

Conclusions. All papers based on this code should be retracted immediately. Imperial’s modelling efforts should be reset with a new team that isn’t under Professor Ferguson, and which has a commitment to replicable results with published code from day one. On a personal level, I’d go further and suggest that all academic epidemiology be defunded. This sort of work is best done by the insurance sector. Insurers employ modellers and data scientists, but also employ managers whose job is to decide whether a model is accurate enough for real world usage and professional software engineers to ensure model software is properly tested, understandable and so on. Academic efforts don’t have these people, and the results speak for themselves.

And now two leading international computer software engineers write that Ferguson’s model was, on its face, incompetent and would not have been accepted by anyone well-versed in computer technology.

Ferguson’s model was complete trash.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx ran with it anyway — without any facts or comparisons.

They never got a second opinion!



Now we are facing massive unemployment and poverty.

On Sunday Dr. Birx suggested it is likely another lockdown is in the works in the fall.

The woman has learned NOTHING from her colossal mistakes.

Now — Dr. Birx is telling the liberal media that there may be another lockdown coming.

Because destroying the US economy once with failed models was NOT ENOUGH!

The Washington Examiner reported:

Dr. Deborah Birx could not say whether the United States would have to shut down again over a potential second wave of the COVID-19 virus. President Trump said last week that he would not close the country again if there is a second wave of the coronavirus. During a Sunday interview on ABC’s This Week, Birx, who is the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said it is “difficult to tell” whether Trump is correct in stating that the country will not need to shut down again. “It’s difficult to tell, and I really am data-driven, so I’m collecting data right now about whether governors and whether states and whether communities are able to open safely,” she said. Birx noted that proactive testing will be needed nationwide to properly identify new outbreaks in asymptomatic patients. She said that the task force has advised nursing homes to routinely test all residents and staff for the COVID-19 virus and added that places such as meat processing plants will need regular testing to prevent any “super spreading events.”

