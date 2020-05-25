https://www.dailywire.com/news/activist-who-costumed-as-grim-reaper-targeting-florida-beachgoers-now-offers-something-really-offensive-body-bags

On Saturday, attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who apparently has a propensity for finding the most offensive gestures one could imagine to warn Florida beachgoers to stay home, announced he has a new one to offer them: body bags.

Uhlfedler tweeted, “Beginning next Saturday I will have a team handing out free body bags throughout the state to Florida beachgoers. Each body bag costs $10. We ordered a few hundred tonight. Please consider chipping in $10 to cover the cost of a body bag. For every $10 contribution we will be able to order one more to hand out.”

Each body bag costs $10. We ordered a few hundred tonight. Please consider chipping in $10 to cover the cost of a body bag. For every $10 contribution we will be able to order one more to hand out. You can contribute here: https://t.co/MmtDp1KgPi pic.twitter.com/1rj8Y7k4io — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 24, 2020

Uhlfelder has consistently tweeted that Florida governor Ron DeSantis has “blood on his hands.” His most recent example came on Friday, writing, “It was great to join The Daily Show and discuss our grim reaper tour. Please watch and if you agree that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has blood on his hands retweet this.”

It was great to join The Daily Show and discuss our grim reaper tour. Please watch and if you agree that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has blood on his hands retweet this pic.twitter.com/nbGmOGLgYq — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 23, 2020

In late April, Uhlfelder said he would start wearing a Grim Reaper costume to the beaches to warn beachgoers against congregating there.

Uhlfelder said to NBC News of his Grim Reaper stunt, “I felt like something needed to be done, because they’re moving very quickly to open beaches prematurely. Wearing a Grim Reaper costume seems like a good way to send a signal that this is too fast and that we need to think seriously before we take that step.”

Uhlfelder tweeted, “Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word.”

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

NBC News noted that in March, Uhlfelder wore a paintball costume at beaches as he badgered people about maintaining social distance. After one woman commented that he was “scaring people,” he said, “I said, ‘OK, that’s good.’ If people are scared, then they’ll leaves. I want to go back to normal as soon as possible, too, but opening our beaches too early is not the way to do this.”

Uhlfelder was hit hard on Twitter:

ActBlue morbidly celebrating death. Please stop the hate. #OneAmerica https://t.co/fNXpCianXA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2020

You could have used this money to help homeless people get food and shelter, helped victims of NY and MI nursing homes, donate to nonprofit hospitals or food/supply charities. But harassing and bullying random people you feel entitled to judge, apparently, is more satisfying. https://t.co/UQa6FfVyiZ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 24, 2020

In late April, activists targeted the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., placing body bags outside and driving cars as if they were going to a funeral.

