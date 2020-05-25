https://www.theblaze.com/news/allen-west-released-from-the-hospital

Former congressman Allen West was released from a Texas hospital a few days after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

The news was reported via West’s page on Facebook on Monday.

West had been returning from the Texas Freedom Rally in Austin on Saturday when he was injured in the accident near Waco.

Early reports indicated that West had been cut off by a car which forced him to swerve into another motorcycle driver. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Waco.

He suffered “a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations,” according to a social media post from his team.

His official social media account also released photographs of West leaving the hospital with his arm in a cast.

West gained popularity as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida’s 22nd district. He moved to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013, and is currently running for the chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

“I am alive by the grace of God,” West said after the crash.

Here’s a local news report about the accident:

[embedded content]

Former Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

