As coronavirus concerns persist at Amazon warehouses nationwide, some of the company’s shareholders want the board of directors to address the issue at the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

According to CNBC, the shareholders include pension fund managers spread across the country. A growing number of workers have safety worries related to the COVID-19 pandemic after several cases of the virus cropped up in the online retail giant’s warehouses. At least eight workers who contracted the virus have reportedly died.

Several Amazon shareholders sent a letter to Amazon board of directors member Judith McGrath, pleading with the company to address the issue.

“As long-term Amazon shareowners, with $4.2 billion invested in Amazon shares on a combined basis, we are concerned by the potential disconnect between management’s reported employee initiatives and these media reports regarding widespread COVID-19 health and safety concerns among Amazon employees,” the letter reads, according to CNBC.

“You are best positioned to speak to the board’s independent oversight of COVID-19-related initiatives and investments at the annual shareholder meeting.”

Amazon has directed its warehouse workers to wear personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves. It also checks workers’ temperatures.

“Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our employees and we are doing everything we can to keep them as safe as possible,” an Amazon spokesman told CNBC.

