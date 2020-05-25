https://www.theblaze.com/news/ann-coulter-torches-trump

Ann Coulter ripped into President Donald Trump over the weekend after he publicly rebuked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on social media.

What did Trump say?

The president has openly berated his former attorney general for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Trump has even gone so far as to endorse former college football coach Tommy Tuberville over Sessions in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

“Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down,” Trump

said Friday. In a follow up on Saturday, Trump told Sessions, “You had no courage, & ruined many lives.”

Sessions responded by defending himself. He

reminded Trump that his recusal was required by law, and told Trump that his “personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator.”

“I will never apologize for following the law and serving faithfully and with honor,” Sessions

told Trump on Saturday.

What did Coulter say?

The president’s overt and personal attacks on Sessions did not sit well with Coulter, who unleashed a tweet storm of nearly a dozen messages at the president early Sunday morning.

And it’s clear: Coulter does not like Trump. She referred to him as:

“A complete moron of a president”

“The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office”

“This lout”

“You complete blithering idiot”

“This shallow and broken man”

In sum, Coulter said Trump is on a mission to lose both the White House and the Republican majority in the Senate, said Trump has failed to deliver on his immigration promises, especially on building a border wall, said Trump has failed to be “a decent, compassionate human being” during the coronavirus pandemic, and said Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey made him responsible for Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel of the Russia investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

