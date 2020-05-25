https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/golf-cart-president-twitter/2020/05/25/id/968938
Joe Biden took a jab at President Donald Trump’s round of golf Sunday in Virginia.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Sunday:
“The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be.”
Trump earlier in the day slammed campaign ads put out by Biden’s campaign on the president’s decision to golf.
“Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!”