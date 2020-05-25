https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-unveils-ad-hitting-president-trump-golfing-pandemic-trump-responds-fire/

President Trump on Monday slammed the fake news media for attacking him for playing golf while giving lazy Biden and golfing Obama a pass.

Joe Biden over the weekend unveiled an ad attacking Trump for golfing during a pandemic.

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work. Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

President Trump responded to the criticism on Monday with fire.

Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin – I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

“They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!” President Trump said.

….Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Barack Obama golfed during the Swine Flu pandemic in 2009-2010 and the media barely even criticized him.

Obama also vacationed in Martha’s Vineyard and completely ignored the tens of thousands of Louisiana residents who were displaced because of flooding.

But God forbid President Trump gets a little exercise and hits the golf course after working around the clock for months to help states deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

