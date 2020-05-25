https://www.theepochtimes.com/body-of-missing-9-year-old-oklahoma-boy-found-in-pond-officials_3364258.html

Search efforts to locate a missing 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma ended with tragic news, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.

The OHP announced that the body of Triston Weeden was located in a nearby pond close to his home in Atoka County on Monday morning.

“We are very sad to say that Triston Weeden has been located but he was not found alive. Our deepest condolences go to his family. And we thank everyone that helped in the search,” the department said. “Tristan has been found and recovered. Please pray for his family at this time,” Emergency management director Derrick Mixon said on Facebook.

Weeden was reported missing on Saturday, OHP officials said. The boy was last seen that day around 7:30 p.m. near Wardville in northern Atoka County.

Search and rescue committed themselves throughout two nights to try and locate Weeden, Coal County Search & Rescue said on Facebook.

Triston Weeden, 9, in a file photo. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

“Pray for all the First Responders and many volunteers who selflessly offered their help in the search,” Mixon said Monday.

Atoka County Medical Examiner & Coroner Office officials collected Weeden’s remains late Monday morning, KTEN reported.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any additional information.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

