(THE COLLEGE FIX) — If you’ve ever wondered what an out-of-control educational bureaucracy looks like, New York City is a shining example.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza recently warned of “painful” cuts to the city’s education budget due to COVID-19, but as the New York Post reports, that budget is “still packed with central-office fat.”

An almost-$200,000 chunk of that fat goes to a gent named Barnaby Spring, who holds the title of district “Director of Mindfulness.”

