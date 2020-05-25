https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Charlamagne-tha-God-campaign-black-voters-turnout/2020/05/25/id/968885

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God said Democrats will have a lot more to worry about than the Russian interference rumors and voter suppression if Joe Biden doesn’t excite black voters and motivate them to head to the polls.

The radio host told MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday that if Biden selects a vice president like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to run on his presidential ticket, it would likely cause “voter depression” among black voters in the 2020 election.

“On top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, Dems have to worry about voter depression. That’s people staying home on election day because they just aren’t enthused by the candidate,” he told host Joy Reid.

He called Biden out for his basement campaign that hasn’t made any specific policy commitments to black voters. He said he needs to get black voters excited to vote for him.

“You can’t act like this is the most important election ever but run a campaign from your basement and, you know, not make some real policy commitments to the black community. Not listening to some of the demands that the black community are making,” he said.

Reid asked Charlamagne tha God if both Democrats and Biden are taking advantage of the black vote typically going to a Democrat candidate.

“Do you think there’s a risk that not just Joe Biden, but the Democratic Party in general just takes for granted that ‘black people are with us,’ so we don’t have to really give them anything else? They’re going to vote for us regardless,” Reid asked.

“I know that’s the attitude,” he responded. “That’s why I don’t even care about the words and the lip service. The apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a black agenda.”

The apology the radio host was referencing was the one Biden made after he was a guest on Charlamagne tha God’s radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Friday.

During the interview, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden then apologized and said he regrets his “cavalier” comments about black voters.

