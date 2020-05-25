http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sU5RpDCkwss/

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” radio host Charlamagne tha God said if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden tapped Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) as his running mate, it would create “voter depression” in the black community.

Partial transcript as follows:

REID: And what you just said, that is a lot of what I’m hearing of — even African-Americans, say no, no, no, don’t say that, don’t say those things, because it might hurt the chances of beating Donald Trump. This question gets asked to me a lot and so I’ll ask the question to you, what if Joe Biden says, no, I’m picking Amy Klobuchar, she’s my running mate, then what do you do?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Well, on top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, Dems have to worry about voter depression, and that’s people staying home on election day because they just aren’t enthused by the candidate. You can’t act like this is the most important election ever but run a campaign from your basement and, you know, not make some real policy commitments to the Black community and not listen to some of the demands that the Black community are making. I think people are sitting around hoping that Trump loses instead of going out there and actually beating him. He has to do something that energizes his campaign, that brings some actual enthusiasm to his campaign. So those 4.4 million Obama voters who stayed home in 2016, more than a third of them Black, you know, don’t do that this year. You got to make them come out.