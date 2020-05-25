https://www.dailywire.com/news/charlamagne-tha-god-rips-bidens-apology-for-you-aint-black-remark-lip-service

After former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on radio host Charlamagne tha God’s show “’The Breakfast Club” last week and stated, ‘If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black,” he offered a quasi-apology, saying, “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier in responding to what I thought was — anyway, I don’t take it for granted at all. No one, no one, should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”

That so-called apology was not sufficient for Charlamagne tha God, apparently, as he appeared on MSNBC on Sunday and called it “lip service,” as The Daily Mail reported. He stated, “I don’t even care about the words and the lip service. The apology is cool but the best apology is actually a black agenda. You know, they got to make some real policy commitments to black people.”

He continued, “We gotta stop acting like the fact that blacks are overrepresented in America when it comes to welfare, poverty, unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction, crime, coronavirus, like that’s no accident. Like the whole function of systemic racism is to marginalize black people.”

Asked by host Joy Reid what blacks were telling him that they would want Biden to do, Charlamagne tha God answered, “Just some really major policy commitments for the black community, mainly in the form of economic justice so we can tip the scales on some of this wealth and inequality in America.”

He added, “I do hear a lot of people say, you know, we also want him to have a black woman running mate, you know, but not just any black woman running mate, one that’s going to actually get in office and care that black people benefit from our presence there. We need substance and significance over symbolism, and he’s already committed to putting a black woman on the Supreme Court. So, I just want him and the Democratic Party to know that it’s time to give back to the black community in a very tangible way.”

Alicia Garza, a Black Lives Matter co-founder and principal of Black Futures Lab said of Biden’s remarks. “None of us can afford for the party or for this campaign to mess this election up, and comments like these are the kinds that frankly either make black voters feel like we’re not really valued and people don´t care if we show up or not.”

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, stated, “The first thing I thought about was to what degree did this just turn off those voters and how much more work the rest of us are going to have to do to convince people that it is worth their time and their efforts.”

