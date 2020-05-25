https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chicago-shooting-death-memorial-day/2020/05/25/id/968933

This Memorial Day weekend was the bloodiest in Chicago since 2015, with at least nine people killed and 27 more wounded during shootings in the Windy City this weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Darnell Fisher, 16, was one of the victims who was walking down the street when he was shot at close range by an assailant who fled the scene. Fisher died in the hospital, investigators said. At least two other youth were also injured during separate shooting events.

The record tops 2015 when 12 people were killed over the Memorial Day weekend. Last year, seven people also died as a result of shooting over the holiday weekend.

Six people last weekend were also killed and 32 others injured by gun violence in Chicago.

Illinois still remains under a coronavirus stay-at-home order.

In 2018, seven people died by gunfire over Memorial Day weekend and in 2017 and 2016, six people were killed each year, according to the reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

