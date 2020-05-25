https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/chicago-mayor-lightfoot-defies-president-trump-sends-armed-police-squad-shut-black-baptist-church-southside-chicago/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashed out at President Trump on Friday as “foolish” after he deemed all churches and synagogues and places of worship as “essential.”

Lightfoot says President Trump has no power to override her local lockdown on churches and businesses.

Chicago police fined three churches last weekend for holding worship services.

South Side Churches cheered President Trump’s announcement on Friday.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Deep State FBI Asked George Papadopoulos’s Wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos, to Spy On Her Husband!

[embedded content]

On Sunday the Chicago mayor defied President Trump and sent an armed police squad to a Black Baptist Church on the Southside of Chicago.

Todd Starnes reported:

Courtney Lewis, the pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Chicago, was in the middle of his sermon when he heard loud banging on front doors. It was the police and they were denied entry into the sanctuary according to Todd Starnes. Mayor Lori Lightfoot had dispatched three squad cards and two unmarked cars filled with armed officers. A representative from the mayor’s office was also present. (On a side note – I warned Americans in my new book that the left would try and shut down American churches. Click here to read “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.”) Pastor Lewis said the intent was to shut down their Sunday services. It was “like the Soviet-style KGB,” he said. “The only thing she hasn’t done yet is beat the doors down and arrest our members,” the pastor said.

There is much more on the church assault here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

