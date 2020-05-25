https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/connecticut-homicide-peter-manfredonia-college-senior/2020/05/25/id/968876

A senior at the University of Connecticut is wanted by law enforcement in connection with two homicides, a kidnapping and a home invasion; he was last seen in eastern Pennsylvania and is considered armed and dangerous.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is suspected of killing two men in Connecticut over the weekend. Last Friday, he allegedly attacked Ted DeMers, 62, and another man with “an edged weapon,” according to The Connecticut Post, after the two of them offered him a ride after seeing Manfredonia walking on the side of the road. Both were badly injured, and DeMers eventually died from his wounds.

Manfredonia also is suspected of robbing a man at his home in Willington, where he allegedly stole multiple firearms, some food, and a truck, which was later seen in Derby at Osbornedale State Park. Police eventually learned that he was acquainted with Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, who lived in Derby on Roosevelt Drive, where law enforcement discovered his body on Sunday. Manfredonia was last seen in eastern Pennsylvania, but a Volkswagen Jetta he allegedly stole from Eisele’s home was found in New Jersey.

Law enforcement is looking for Manfredonia in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is described as a white male, height 6-foot-3, weight about 240 pounds, with “disheveled” black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray T-shirt. Police warn that he is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

