https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/cuomo-admits-failed-making-coronavirus-projections/

(FOX NEWS) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted Monday that coronavirus projections from experts were all wrong — and he’s getting out of the business of speculating because of it.

Cuomo said he can’t predict when the hospitalization and death rate numbers will drop to the necessary threshold required for reopening certain regions because as he put it, “we all failed” at predicting.

“Now, people can speculate. People can guess. I think next week, I think two weeks, I think a month,” Cuomo told reporters on Memorial Day. “I’m out of that business because we all failed at that business. Right? All the early national experts. Here’s my projection model. Here’s my projection model. They were all wrong. They were all wrong.”

Read the full story ›

The post Cuomo admits ‘we all failed’ at making coronavirus projections appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook