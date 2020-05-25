https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/demand-governor-stop-illegal-health-data-surveillance/

Citizens have sent more than 1,500 petitions to Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz urging him to order his health commissioner to “immediately rescind” her requirement that all hospitals provide the government with personal information about their patients.

WND previously reported Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm wrote to every hospital claiming she had the authority to compel them “to provide the [state] with all general population patient data rather than limited, specific and authorized data necessary to support … COVID-19 surveillance efforts.”

In a letter to the governor, the Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom contends Malcolm has “abused her authority and infringed upon Minnesotans’ health privacy rights.”

“The commissioner of health is trying to use the COVID-19 crisis to give MDH unrestricted access to people’s medical data, completely unrelated to COVID-19,” charged Twila Brase, president of CCHF.

TRENDING: Rubio demands investigation of how abortionists got federal dollars

The letter tells the governor: “In light of the MDH letter demanding hospitals violate state law and patient privacy rights, please call on Commissioner Malcolm to immediately rescind the April 2 Notification Letter and require her to inform every recipient of the Notification Letter that no non-COVID-19 data may be shared with MDH without express written consent of the patient, in compliance with Minnesota Statute 144.293.”

The notification letter from Malcom ordered the establishment of a permanent electronic interface between hospitals and MDH.

“The near real-time data to be transferred to MDH includes names, addresses, birth date, symptoms, diagnosis, age, gender, race and ethnicity, city, zip code, county, facility, admit date and time and potential census tract data,” CCHF said.

CCHF has been working with lawmakers to halt the “unlawful demand” by the state health department.

Does government have too much power to pry into your personal health? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Recently, state Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, and state Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, held a news conference in which they charged the MDH notification letter was an overreach under state law and an “abuse of executive authority.”

State officials claim the federal HIPAA law supersedes state privacy law, thus requiring no patient consent for the mass transfer of patient data.

Brase disagrees.

“The HIPAA law specifically authorizes stronger, privacy-protecting state laws to supersede the federal HIPAA rule. Since the Minnesota Health Records Act is the strongest patient privacy and consent law in the nation, MDH cannot dismiss the consent requirements in state law, and has no authority to compel hospitals to turn these medical records over to the government without patient consent,” she said.

“Gov. Walz and Commissioner Malcolm must abide by the requirements of Minnesota law, which protects patient privacy and consent rights,” Brase said.

The organization earlier wrote directly to the MDH, stating, “To the extent Minnesota hospitals have felt compelled by your letter to provide MDH with anything other than data that specifically relates to COVID-19, we believe you have abused your authority and infringed upon Minnesotans’ health privacy rights,” the letter stated.

MDH officials did not respond.

CCHF warned that if such a system to deliver automatically all data on all patients, it also could be used for “trends in drug overdoses, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, vaping-related lung injury, or other current or emerging public health threats.”

A WND message left for Malcolm requesting comment was not returned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

