https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elon-musk-grimes-baby-name/2020/05/25/id/968905

Billionaire Elon Musk and Claire Boucher, better known as the singer Grimes, have made a slight change to the name of their newborn baby, which might have been done to comply with California law, Fox News reports.

Musk, 48, and Grimes, 32, initially named their new son X Æ A-12, but Grimes said on Instagram, in response to a fan Sunday, their child is now named, “X Æ A-Xii.” The original comment asked if the couple would change their baby’s name because it conflicts with California law, which does not allow for names to include numbers.

“Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law,” the fan wrote.

Grimes responded: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

She added the name is pronounced, “Ex – Eye.”

The singer previously said the “X” represents “the unknown variable” and “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

Musk told “The Joe Rogan Experience” earlier this month the “X” is pronounced, “like the letter,” and “the ‘Æ’ is pronounced like ‘ash.'”

He said Grimes “mostly came up with the name,” but “A-12 was my contribution. The Archangel-12,” a reconnaissance aircraft built by Lockheed, which he said was “the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.”

Musk has five children from his previous marriage. X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first child.

