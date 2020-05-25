https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/fewer-essential-workers-infected-lockdown-study-shows/

A study in Spain has found a lower rate of COVID-19 infection among essential workers who were not confined to their homes compared to those in isolation.

“This should lead to a reflection on the role of general confinement,” wrote Didier Raoult of France on Twitter.

Raoult, an infectious-disease expert, has become known worldwide for his studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat COVID-19.

Physician James Todaro also drew attention on Twitter to the study, noting antibody testing in Spain estimate that about 5% of the population is infected with the coronavirus.

The study found that those in quarantine trended toward a higher infection rate than those out in the workforce, 6.3% vs 5.3%.

Todaro also said the study “challenges the idea that lockdowns protect the elderly.”

For those over 60, 6.3% of those in quarantine were infected compared to 4.8% who were not.

