https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/fewer-essential-workers-infected-lockdown-study-shows/

Army Sgt. 1st Class Corey Cook, assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard’s 648th Headquarters and Headquarters Company, administers a COVID-19 swab test while Army Spc. Levi Samples waits to place the test in a sealed bag at a mobile testing site in Albany, Georgia, May 19, 2020. Soldiers and airmen from the Georgia National Guard, working in conjunction with Augusta University Health, provide free testing of Georgians to increase the state’s testing capacity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

A study in Spain has found a lower rate of COVID-19 infection among essential workers who were not confined to their homes compared to those in isolation.

“This should lead to a reflection on the role of general confinement,” wrote Didier Raoult of France on Twitter.

Raoult, an infectious-disease expert, has become known worldwide for his studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat COVID-19.

Physician James Todaro also drew attention on Twitter to the study, noting antibody testing in Spain estimate that about 5% of the population is infected with the coronavirus.

The study found that those in quarantine trended toward a higher infection rate than those out in the workforce, 6.3% vs 5.3%.

Todaro also said the study “challenges the idea that lockdowns protect the elderly.”

For those over 60, 6.3% of those in quarantine were infected compared to 4.8% who were not.

