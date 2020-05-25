https://www.theblaze.com/news/sammy-hagar-blasts-lockdown

Sammy Hagar, legendary frontman of Van Halen, said he refuses to keep locking down during the COVID-19 pandemic and that he has a life to live — and no virus is going to stop him from doing so.

What are the details?

During a Friday interview with KSHE-FM, the former Van Halen frontman said that he is “not locking down anymore.”

Hagar, 72, said that he was concerned over coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.

“I got a little nervous,” he admitted. “I thought, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ And then I thought about it, and after three weeks of lockdown, I was really getting bored, but I also started kind of liking it.”

Hagar said that despite enjoying the downtime, he began to find himself missing friends, family, and activity.

“My whole life I worked every day of my life,” he said. “Sunday, it may be the Lord’s day off, but it’s not Sammy Hagar’s day off. I worked every freakin’ day of my life in some fashion on one of my projects. Either I’m recording, or I’m writing, or whatever. So all of a sudden, I went, ‘Man, I don’t have anything to do.'”

Hagar said he’d spend his mornings the same way: wake up, swim, relax.

It was after several weeks of routine that he had a moment of clarity.

“[Y]ou know what I thought of?” he said. “I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve had the best life of any human being on this planet. If the damn thing wants to come and get me and kill me, let it be. Life isn’t gonna be any better from this day on for the rest of my life than it has been.”

He added, “I swear to you: I came to grips with it, and I was not afraid. I didn’t want to get anyone else contagious if I had it, but I don’t have it — I’m healthy as a freakin’ tick.”

Hagar said that his revelation led him to consider others and their plights amid the pandemic.

“[T]hen I got jumped up about it,” he said. “I said, ‘This is bullcrap, people being afraid and staying away from their own children and their own parents.’ It just took the love out of families. I hate it. I don’t say the word ‘hate’ very much, but I hate this freakin’ coronavirus crap. And I’m not afraid of it, and I’m not locking down anymore.”

Hagar said that he refuses to live in fear over the virus and is ready to go about living his life.

“I’m not afraid of it anymore,” he insisted. “That’s all I’m saying. Everybody, be their own self. I’m not trying to sway anyone any direction. But Sammy Hagar, I’m not afraid of it. There you go.”

