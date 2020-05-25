https://www.theblaze.com/news/furious-mob-woman-mask-grocery-store

A viral video shows the moment an angry mob of New York grocery shoppers descended on an unmasked woman and drove her out of the store.

What are the details?

In the 20-second video, a crowd is shown shouting profanities as it targeted a female shopper who was not wearing a face mask inside a Staten Island grocery store.

A crowd began to form as the unnamed woman, who was seen pushing a grocery cart, attempted to navigate the store and leave the clearly angry, shouting group behind.

Many of the customers began screaming demands such as “Get the f*** out of here!” while wildly gesticulating toward the store’s exit, insisting the woman leave. Other people can be heard screaming “Get out!” and referring to the unmasked woman as a “Dirty ass pig!”

The woman, who didn’t seem to say much to the onlookers, appeared to initially attempt to circumvent the crowd, but then reportedly relented and left the store following the crowd’s demands.

On April 17, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) ordered residents to cover their faces while in public.

A social media user shared the

video on Twitter, captioning it, “Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus.”

At the time of this writing, the video — which was posted Sunday night — had been viewed more than 500,000 times.

(Content warning: Rough language):

