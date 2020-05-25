http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/B_Ky76LqeGo/gantz-tiptoes-through-trial-of-reluctant-partner-netanyahu-629143



Blue and White leader Benny Gantz kept a low profile on Sunday, as his partner in the new government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started his criminal trial.

Gantz noticeably made a point of not speaking about the trial in Sunday’s cabinet meeting, which led to his former political partner in Blue and White, presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid, mocking that he had “invoked his right to remain silent.”



The alternate prime minister then issued a carefully worded statement that he delivered on social media, in which he said that everyone, including the prime minister, has the right to prove his innocence.



“I am sure the legal establishment will ensure that there will be a just trial,” Gantz said. “My colleagues and I have complete trust in the legal establishment and the law enforcement authorities. At this time, perhaps more than ever we must act as a state and as a society for unity and reconciliation for Israel and all its citizens.” Gantz instructed the members of his faction to show respect to Netanyahu and not to criticize him.



Exactly a year ago, Gantz fiercely attacked Netanyahu at a pro-democracy rally in Tel Aviv.



“We will not let you destroy the courts,” Gantz said at the time.





Meretz faction chairwoman Tamar Zandberg mocked Gantz and new Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn for not criticizing Netanyahu. She compared them to Likud ministers and MKs who joined Netanyahu at the court.

“Gantz and Nissenkorn might as well put on masks and join the crowd in back of Netanyahu,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

