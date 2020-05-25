https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/adam-kinzinger-joe-scarborough-msnbc-twitter/2020/05/25/id/968831

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., scolded President Donald Trump for continuing to push a conspiracy theory involving cable news host Joe Scarborough.

Trump tweeted a link to a story that claimed “foul play” was involved in the death of a 28-year-old female intern for Scarborough when he was a member of Congress representing Florida’s 1st District.

“A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

Kinzinger responded by writing, “Completely unfounded conspiracy. Just stop. Stop spreading it, stop creating paranoia. It will destroy us.”

It was determined that the intern died in 2001 in Scarborough’s office after she fainted and hit her head on a desk. Over the years, conspiracy theories have cropped up about an alleged role Scarborough had in the incident. None have proven to be true.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

