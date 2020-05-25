https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/happy-memorial-day-2020-freedom-isnt-free/

Happy Memorial Day 2020!

Let us always remember – in the words of Ronald Reagan – “Freedom isn’t free and America is the last stand on Earth.”

A Time for Choosing speech Oct 27, 1964

This amazing photo below was taken 101 years ago in 1918.

It is a photo of 18,000 men preparing for war during World War I at Camp Dodge in Des Moines, Iowa…

A gift from our grandfathers:



If you haven’t seen this yet, I urge you to take the time to watch this moving video.

This is REALLY good…

“I Fought for You”

By Josh Pies, Andrew Manzano and Dave Bode.

Thank you – to all who have served with this great nation.

Thank you – for your sacrifice.

May God Bless America.

