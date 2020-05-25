Conservative pundit Ann Coulter unleashed on President Trump following his repeated attacks on his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Coulter hit back at the president after he told Alabama voters not to trust “slime” Sessions, who is running for his old Senate seat because he recused himself from the Russia investigation and “ruined many lives.”

“The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess,” she tweeted before following up in another, “Trump didn’t build the wall and never had any intention of doing so. The ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration was Jeff Session. And this lout attacks him.”

“Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt’s show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That’s what got you a Special Prosecutor,” she continued in a few more posts. “I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.”

On Friday, Sessions told Trump that his “anger” toward him will not sway the outcome of the race for his former Senate seat.

“Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” he said. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

Coulter, who was an adamant supporter of Trump during the 2016 election but has been critical of his administration since, retweeted Sessions on Sunday, writing, “Observe: a gentleman — and a MAN, not a whining, blame-shifting, gigantic fruitcake.”

Sessions also responded to Trump himself, tweeting that he “will never apologize for following the law and serving faithfully and with honor.”

“Neither of us knew about the phony investigation into our campaign until after I was sworn in,” he added.

“As you will recall, I recommended firing @Comey from the very beginning,” he said. “You and I fight for the same agenda. @TTuberville is so weak he won’t debate me & too weak for Alabama. AL will vote for you this fall, but Alabama will not take orders from Washington on who to send to the Senate. @realDonaldTrump.”

Sessions recused himself in early 2017 from the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and allegations of collusion between the Kremlin and Trump campaign. After Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey months later, Robert Mueller was tapped as special counsel. He was unable to find evidence of collusion but laid out 10 possible instances in which Trump may have obstructed justice during the investigation in his 2019 report.

The president ousted Sessions in 2018 and has routinely criticized him since, including calling him “not mentally qualified to be attorney general” in an interview that aired Sunday. In March, he endorsed the former attorney general’s opponent in Alabama’s runoff election in the Republican Senate primary, which has been postponed to July 14.