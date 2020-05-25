https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hide-kids-masked-biden-emerges-basement-first-time-months-video/

Hide your children!

Creepy Joe left his Delaware basement for the first time in over two months on Monday.

And he looked like a fool with his face mask on.

Joe Biden has emerged from his Basement Bunker pic.twitter.com/m7h0xJchhV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2020

Joe Biden and his wife Jill donned masks as they visited a Delaware military memorial on Monday.

There is no reason to wear a mask while outdoors, but how else would Biden be able to virtue signal?

WATCH:

Joe and Jill Biden lay a wreath at a veterans memorial in Delaware.#MemorialDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Tc0fEJ66An — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2020

In contrast, President Trump did not wear a mask while he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day.

WATCH:

Pres. Trump participates in wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day. https://t.co/shvQlsxQij pic.twitter.com/jbYo1VuV08 — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2020

Trump looks like a true American leader while Biden looks like a cowering fool who belongs in a third world country.

