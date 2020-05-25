https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cancer-wedding-high-school-sweethearts/2020/05/25/id/968862

A high school senior married his girlfriend just days after finding out he only has a few months to live, the Indy Star reports.

Chase Smith, 18, tied the knot with his high school sweetheart just a few days after finding out his battle with a rare cancer was not over.

Smith was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma when he was 12 years old. Upon finding out the cancer he spent his childhood fighting returned and spread throughout his body including his lungs and the fluid around his brain, he decided to marry his girlfriend, Sadie Mills.

The teen couple got married in Indiana on April 29. The wedding was held four days after Smith was told he had only three to five months left to live.

“Chase has said, it wasn’t the diagnosis that sparked the wedding; it was the desire to make the most out of the relationships he has each and every day,” Brad Smith, Chase’s dad, told CBS News.

The couple had planned to get engaged and married after college, but the diagnosis sped up their plan.

Their families worked together to plan a wedding in four days.

”It truly was a family endeavor – the immediate family on both sides chipped in to do their part, but it was the oldest sisters … that took charge in organizing everything to make the day perfect,” Brad Smith said.

Sadie told CBS she knows this is how “God wanted us to be together.”

