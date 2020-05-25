https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-celebrates-memorial-day-by-lauding-cuomos-responsible-decisions-ignores-military

On Monday morning, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to celebrate Memorial Day, which honors the veterans who have fought for America, with a tweet that didn’t acknowledge their sacrifice but instead trumpeted her approval of New York governor Andrew Cuomo for his “responsible decisions to keep people safe.”

Clinton wrote, “I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday, @Bill Clinton and I will be waving our flags at home.”

I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday. @BillClinton and I will be waving our flags at home. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oi2NAUT6R6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2020

Clinton’s laudatory salute to Cuomo flies in the face of harsh criticism of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in New York. As Kyle Smith wrote in National Review:

Cuomo made three breathtakingly bad moves in March that in retrospect amounted to catastrophe. First, Cuomo failed to call for, and even actively discouraged, informal social-distancing measures in early March. Next was the delay in mid-March in ordering formal closures when the virus started rampaging through his state. Third was his March 25 edict to long-term care facilities that they must accept infected patients, which caused a mass deadly outbreak among helpless, trapped, elderly New Yorkers.

As far as the military and Clinton, in October 2015, Clinton appeared on MSNBC, where she attempted to minimize the Veterans Affair scandal and blame the GOP. She stated:

You know, I don’t understand why we have such a problem, because there have been a number of surveys of veterans, and overall, veterans who do get treated are satisfied with their treatment … Now, nobody would believe that from the coverage that you see, and the constant berating of the V.A. that comes from the Republicans, in – in part in pursuit of this ideological agenda that they have … It’s not been as widespread as it has been made out to be … here’s a perfect example of the way that the Republicans try to have it both ways. They try to create a downward spiral. Don’t fund it to the extent that it needs to be funded, because we want it to fail so then we can argue for privatization. They still want to privatize Medicare. They still want to do away with Social Security. And these are fights we’ve been having for 70, 80 years, now. So we cannot grow weary in the face of these ideological assaults on basic fundamental services, whether it’s the V.A., Medicare, Social Security. But we have to be more creative about trying to fix the problems that are the legitimate concern, so that we can try to stymie the Republican assault.

In a piece ripping Clinton’s claims to shreds, Guy Benson of Townhall noted, “Kindly allow me to remind you that Hillary Clinton’s party is currently filibustering a bill that funds the VA, using America’s veterans as a bargaining chip to try to force Republicans to agree to unrelated spending increases. President Obama is engaged in similar ‘hostage taking,’ having just vetoed bipartisan defense legislation that, among other things, would pay the troops.” Benson added, “The VA’s problem is not underfunding; its budget nearly tripled between 2000 and 2012, outpacing both the rate of medical price inflation and new patient demand.”

