The Naples Daily News reported:

From canoes to yachts, over 500 boats decorated with U.S. and Trump 2020 flags navigated Collier County waters Saturday in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Boaters departed after 10 a.m. from the City Dock in Naples to a recording of the song “God Bless the USA” and the national anthem. They then navigated Naples Bay and farther south to the Jolley Bridge on Marco Island.

About 530 boats participated in the parade, said Jamie Mosbach, a spokeswoman for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“We didn’t have any incidents,” she said.

From a boat filled with her family members, Marco Island resident Doreen Oliverio said that she wants to see Trump win the 2020 general election.

“He is the greatest and can turn our country around,” she said.