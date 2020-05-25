https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/499443-hundreds-participate-in-watch-south-carolina-boat-parade-in

A boat parade held in support of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams Biden swipes at Trump: ‘Presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart’ GOP sues California over Newsom’s vote-by-mail order MORE in South Carolina over the Memorial Day weekend drew hundreds of boaters and viewers.

According to local CBS-affiliate WCSC, the event, dubbed the “MAGA” boat parade in reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, was held in Charleston harbor on Sunday.

A Facebook page set up for the event said over 700 people indicated plans to attend the parade.

In footage of the event that has emerged online, scores of boaters, many whom were not wearing masks, could be seen sailing with “Trump 2020” flags. One boat had what appeared to be a life-size cut-out of the president.

Some boaters also held signs reading phrases like, “If we followed rules, we’d still be British. Liberty is essential.”

The event comes as Trump has continued to field criticism from Democrats and some of the public in recent months for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which data shows has infected over 1.6 million in the U.S. alone and killed more than 97,900 people so far.

Though Trump didn’t note the death poll in the series of retweets and posts he shared over the weekend, many of which targeted Democrats, the president did express optimism about the country’s current direction in terms of the ongoing pandemic.

“Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country!” he wrote Sunday.

He also took part of his afternoon on Memorial Day to boast of his administration’s response to the outbreak on Twitter.

“Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good – And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people!” he tweeted Monday afternoon.

