Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made his first in-person public appearance in over two months on Monday, appearing with former Second Lady Jill Biden near their Delaware home to lay a Memorial Day wreath at a veterans park.

The outing marks the first time Biden has appeared in-person since Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the presidential race in mid-April over forty days ago, a move that cemented the former vice president’s standing as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2020 general election.

According to The Associated Press, the former vice president abruptly canceled his last scheduled public appearance, an Ohio rally on March 10. CNN reports that in the time since, Biden has only left his home for “personal reasons, like walks or bike rides.”

In the week following the Biden campaign’s cancelled March rally, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and the first local governments started to implement the stay-at-home measures that would roil across the country in the subsequent weeks.

Although Trump has significantly scaled back trips, the president has recently made public and private appearances outside the White House grounds, including a trip to the Ford factory in Michigan, and a short golfing trip over the weekend that prompted backlash from left-wing media outlets and the presumptive Democratic nominee himself.

“[T]he president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners,” remarked Jason Hoffman, who tweeted out two grainy pictures a CNN photographer captured of the president taking time off over the long weekend. “None of the men are wearing masks.”

CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn got a shot of President Trump golfing today. He says the president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners. None of the men are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/WXYS6zDPNd — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 23, 2020

After Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign’s senior legal advisor, mocked CNN for reaching a new level of “Karen” ⁠— a shorthand term that has recently become synonymous with a nosy, social-distance enforcing neighborhood busybody ⁠— Biden took the opportunity to bash the president for “tweeting” from his golf cart.

“The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be,” said Biden.

The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

