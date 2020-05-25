https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/karen-unleashed-crazed-woman-calls-police-black-man-chokes-dog-man-told-put-leash-update-choked-dog-instagram-account/

She called the cops and pretended like she was being threatened.

Then choked her dog.

Another “Karen” was caught on camera in New York City’s Central Park calling the police after a black man told her to leash her dog — which is the law in Central Park.

She did this all while choking her adopted Cocker Spaniel.

The Video is going viral.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Wait, there’s more…

The woman was identified. And her dog has an Instagram account!

Her name is Amy Cooper pic.twitter.com/0UXOtNDhrC — bjx (@pagetalk22) May 25, 2020

Her dog’s Instagram account is oh_henry_spaniel.

The dog’s account is no longer available.

He’s probably waiting for his neck to heal.

