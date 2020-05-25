https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/virtual-actor-hollywood-agency/2020/05/25/id/968893

Creative Artists Agency, whose clients include Steven Spielberg and Scarlett Johansson, has signed virtual celebrity Miquela Sousa, also known as Lil Miquela, a digital teenage model created by California tech startup Brud, Variety reports.

CAA signed the virtual Brazilian-American model, signer and “change-seeking robot with the drip,” according to the official Miquela Instagram page, to work in several artistic areas, “including TV, film, and brand strategy and commercial endorsements, raising the prospect of a movie or show featuring the character.”

Miquela has an entire virtual life that is documented, much like a living celebrity’s, on her social media account, all of which is crafted by Brud, a fact that was revealed last April.

“Miquela has cultivated a passionate fandom and now finds herself in the unique position of both reflecting and influencing culture,” Brud president Kara Weber told Variety in a statement. “There are unprecedented opportunities for high-fidelity virtual characters to push the bounds of what we’ve seen in any content and advertising to date. We look forward to developing that opportunity with CAA.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve watched the team at Brud create a true multi-hyphenate in Miquela,” added Adam Friedman, CAA global client strategy executive, in a statement. “We are excited to jump in and help her navigate the world of television and film, and also see a unique opportunity for innovative, forward-thinking brands to align with a culturally relevant, icon-in-the-making.”

