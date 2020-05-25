https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/man-20-charged-horrific-beating-nursing-home-patient-caught-video/

(FOX NEWS) — Jaden Hayden, 20, was charged Sunday in connection with the beating of 75-year-old Norman Bledsoe at a Detroit nursing home.

Hayden, of Ypsilanti, was sharing a room with Bledsoe at the Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit. When he set up his cell phone in the room it’s alleged that Hayden severely attacked the defenseless man by repeatedly punching him in the head on May 10.

Nursing home staff rushed to the room and saw Bledsoe bleeding from both sides of his head. However, he led staff to believe he fell from his bed. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

