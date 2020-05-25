https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-believed-there-was-a-conspiracy-against-her-friend-says

Apparently, Meghan Markle feared a “conspiracy against her” prior to her and Prince Harry’s decision to split from the Royal Family.

Speaking to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl for The Times, a close friend of Markle’s said she “felt like an outsider from the start” after her marriage to Harry, which fueled her fear that royal courtiers were working behind the scenes to sabotage her.

“She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in isolation when they moved to Frogmore [Cottage],” the source allegedly said, as reported by Fox News. “I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out.”

Another source reported on how Meghan Markle felt lonely following the birth of her and Harry’s son, baby Archie. Some friends close to the former actress even began to worry that she was “burning out” from the numerous royal projects she immersed herself in.

In late-March of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in order to carve out a “progressive role” in the institution. In a statement, the pair said they will consider how best to contribute to this “global shift.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” said the couple. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

The couple now resides in Los Angeles, Markle’s home turf, where Prince Harry reportedly feels lonely and without friends. According to Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “had an agenda from the outset” to become international royals.

“I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry’s that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus,” she told 9Honey “They had an agenda from the outset — to be international royals.”

Nearly one month after the famed exit, the couple released a strongly-worded letter to the editors of the U.K.’s biggest tabloids – the Sun, the Mirror, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Express – denouncing the publications for pushing false stories about their lives and asserting that they will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

