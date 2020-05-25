https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-biden-does-not-generate-necessary-enthusiasm-to-beat-trump

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has not been reticent to say when he disapproves of a Democratic presidential candidate. He had issues with Hillary Clinton in 2016, and now he’s having issues with prospective nominee Joe Biden.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Moore worried that Biden will not generate enough voter enthusiasm for the November election while suggesting that Democrats may not even keep him on the ballot when the convention kicks off.

“This has been a crazy year, a crazy election year, a crazy year on so many levels,” said Moore. “Anything you would have predicted back in December or January is out the window. The year we thought we were going to have on any level is out the window. So if it’s all out the window, what else is out the window. Nothing is lined up right this year. Just because he’s got the most delegates and everybody’s conceded, it doesn’t mean he’s going to be the nominee. They’re not even going to have a real convention. Anything can happen.”

“The Democratic establishment ditched Biden back in January, when he was losing everything so badly,” he continued. “What’d they do? They changed the debate rules to let [Michael] Bloomberg in. They were so desperate. They were ready to dump Biden like a hot potato, and they will do it again if they need to.”

“Biden does not generate the necessary enthusiasm that it’s going to take to get people out,” he added. “The Democrats are cynically counting on everyone’s desire to remove Trump.”

Michael Moore has never been exactly sanguine about the prospect of a Joe Biden candidacy. Last September, during the heat of the primary, he warned that Democrats would likely stay home if Biden earned the nomination.

“Our base will stay home once more if Biden is the candidate. If they see he’s in cahoots w/ fossil fuel, that he has lied,” Moore wrote. “They will not say, ‘So what — Trump’s a bigger liar!’ They will just give up. Trust me on this.”

Moore added that the only antidote to Trump is an “anti-Trump” who is not afraid to fight the incumbent hard in his/her bid for the White House. “We need a completely honest and authentic candidate, the Anti-Trump, a street fighter, and someone who when they say they’ll take NO fossil fuel $$, they not only keep their promise, they go after tooth-and-nail and put somebody like Andrew Goldman out of business,” he tweeted. “They don’t attend a fundraiser of his fat cats!”

Michael Moore also previously chided the Democratic establishment for pushing Joe Biden while trying to belittle the progressive base.

“If you’re being moderate, stop being moderate. Take a position,” Moore said in February 2019 on MSNBC. “There’s no middle ground anymore. There’s no halfway point to should somebody be paid a living wage. You know, on the issue of choice, there is no halfway there. You’re either for it or you’re against it. Do you believe in equal rights for women? Do you believe we should have an Equal Rights Amendment? There’s no middle ground. There’s no time for moderation.”

