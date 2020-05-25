https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/World-War-II-Reagan-Normandy-D-Day/2020/05/25/id/968888

President Ronald Reagan was the first president to visit Normandy on D-Day, so the Reagan Legacy Foundation is planning a special memorial at the site of the invasion to honor those who lost their lives, his son Michael Reagan said Monday.

“He set a standard that every president since then has visited Normandy on D-Day,” Reagan, the president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Reagan said the project allows people to remember and honor those who were lost in the Second World War through the Walkway to Victory program, and for a $250 contribution, a brick will be placed in the walk at the Airborne Museum in Normandy.

People who don’t know anyone who died in the battle can also make a donation at the Reagan foundation’s website and put the word “bricks” in the memo and the name of a person who died, he said.

Reagan said that on Memorial Day, he thinks of the words over his father’s gravesite, where his memorial says the phrase, “I know in my heart that man is good, that what is right will always eventually triumph, and there is purpose and worth to each and every life.”

“If we really begin again to start looking for the good, we will be a better nation because of it,” said Reagan. “I try to live that as much as I can. I go off the rails on occasion, but that’s one of the great messages of my father, find the good in everybody.”

He added that his father loved the military and “used to sing to me all the hymns of all the different memory organizations, to tell me about the greatness of America. He really instilled that into me as I rose up as a young boy in Santa Barbara county. I think the world was lucky to have him as a president and certainly those who gave up themselves and give their lives for America, lucky to have him as the commander in chief.”

