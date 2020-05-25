http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yRfYRtm6hKE/msnbcs-mika-brzezinski-wants-trump-blocked-by-twitter-a-call-is-being-set-up

President Trump apparently struck a nerve Wednesday with a Twitter message that referred to MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough’s co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski fired back, both on TV and on Twitter, then claimed she had arranged to speak with officials at Twitter regarding the content of Trump’s posts — and her call for the president to be banned from the social media platform.

“A call is being set up with @jack and the GC,” Brzezinski told her nearly 1 million Twitter followers, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the company’s general counsel.

TED CRUZ FEUDS WITH JOS SCARBOROUGH, SAYS HOST CHASED TRUMP ‘LIKE A TEENAGE GIRL THROWING HER PANTIES AT A BOY BAND’

In particular, Brzezinski objected to Trump messages about Scarborough that the president posted Wednesday and on May 12.

In the May 12 message, Trump had called for authorities to reopen an investigation into the 2001 death of a former congressional aide to Scarborough – a case that authorities have said was accidental, with no foul play suspected, according to The Washington Post.

Trump referred to the case as the “Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida.”

On Wednesday, Trump repeated the call, writing, “Open Cold Case!”

Brzezinski took offense to the president’s speculation on whether Scarborough was directly involved in the case.

“He’s once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets,” Brzezinski said on the air.

“That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person,” Brzezinski added.

She accused Trump of trying to use the past case to deflect from Scarborough’s recent criticisms of the president’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today, because he speaks the truth,” she said, “and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day.”

Later, Brzezinski raised the possibility that Twitter could share in responsibility for the content of Trump’s messages.

“At what point is @Twitter a part of this?” Brzezinski wrote in one message, addressed directly to Dorsey. “TAKE DOWN TRUMP’S ACCOUNT – the world world [sic] be safer.”

As of late Wednesday, neither Dorsey nor Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett had posted any messages confirming plans to communicate with Brzezinksi or her staff.

