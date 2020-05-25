https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/millions-americans-may-not-getting-needed-medical-help-pandemic/

(STUDY FINDS) — WASHINGTON — An alarming report recently published by Gallup reveals that about 1 in 7 Americans (14%) would avoid seeking medical care if they experience COVID symptoms over fear of the potential cost. Perhaps just as disturbing: 6% of those surveyed — which equates to about 15 million people — report that they or a family member were turned away by a healthcare provider for problems unrelated to coronavirus because of heavy volume at medical centers during the pandemic.

The results came from a nationally representative sample of 1,017 American adults surveyed between April 1st and 14th.

When experiencing a fever and a dry cough, telltale COVID-19 symptoms, nearly 1 in 10 would avoid treatment (9%) even when they suspect they have been infected with the coronavirus. The researchers say this suggests widespread gaps in insurance coverage, poor financial situations, and/or incomplete knowledge of all the key symptoms of the virus.

