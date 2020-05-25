https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mob-chases-woman-shoprite-grocery-store-new-york-not-wearing-coronavirus-mask-video/

Video posted to Facebook on Saturday shows a mask wearing mob cursing and screaming at a woman for not wearing a coronavirus mask at a Staten Island ShopRite grocery store and chasing her out of the store.

The video captioned, “What happens in Staten Island when you don’t wear a mask in Shoprite!”, was posted by Christine Lynn on Saturday morning. It has gone viral and been copied to Reddit, Twitter and YouTube.

What happens in Staten Island when you don’t wear a mask in Shoprite! 😐😱 Posted by Christine Lynn on Saturday, May 23, 2020

[embedded content]

The ShopRite store where the mob action took place is located in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order in April mandating the wearing of masks in public where six feet social distancing is not possible, including grocery stores (via the New York Times, April 15):

Imposing a stricter measure to control the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday that he would start requiring people in New York to wear masks or face coverings in public whenever social distancing was not possible. The order will take effect on Friday and will apply to people who are unable to keep six feet away from others in public settings, such as on a bus or subway, on a crowded sidewalk or inside a grocery store. “Stopping the spread is everything,” Mr. Cuomo said during his daily briefing in Albany. “How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?”…

Excerpt from Cuomo’s April 15 order:

“Effective at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.”

ShopRite’s policy for customers wearing masks is they are only mandatory when ordered by governments.

“MASKS/FACE COVERINGS: In an effort to reduce community spread of the COVID-19 virus and based on the latest CDC guidelines, we are requiring our associates to wear non-medical grade masks or protective face coverings. We are also procuring face shields for pharmacy associates. The availability of these items for non-healthcare settings continues to be limited but we are doing our best to obtain sufficient supplies to meet the demand. Where mandated by state issued executive orders or local ordinances, stores will also require customers to wear masks or face coverings while they are shopping with us. We are complying with these mandates, but you may continue to see associates and customers in our store without a face covering. These individuals may be exempt from wearing a mask based on their age or a medical condition that would prohibit them from wearing a face covering. Please be aware of such exemptions and be considerate of your fellow shoppers and our associates who are working hard to serve you.”

Twitter copy of video:

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

